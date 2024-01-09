Sage Rhino Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 63.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 23,440.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,154. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.