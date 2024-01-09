Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 498 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. 192,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,016. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

