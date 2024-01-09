Sage Rhino Capital LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $387,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. 31,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,480. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3037 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

