Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,033 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.2% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Salesforce worth $190,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,833 shares of company stock valued at $266,137,071. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.48. 455,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The firm has a market cap of $253.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

