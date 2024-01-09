Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $546,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 320,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 922,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,956. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.