Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up to $102.61

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.61, but opened at $107.91. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $109.52, with a volume of 453,691 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.