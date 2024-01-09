Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Lessened by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

