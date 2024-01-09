Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schrödinger by 66.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

