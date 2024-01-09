Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,159 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

