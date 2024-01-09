Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,992,000 after buying an additional 1,120,970 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,662,000 after buying an additional 632,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after buying an additional 587,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. 489,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,886. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

