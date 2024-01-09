Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after buying an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. 2,580,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,303. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

