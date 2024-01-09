Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Cut by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. 139,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,841. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.