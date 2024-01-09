Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,949 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

