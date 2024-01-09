Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 923,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 2,161,034 shares.The stock last traded at $20.45 and had previously closed at $20.67.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. REIT ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.
About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
