Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,216,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,094,000 after buying an additional 69,506 shares during the period.

SCHB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. 299,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,828. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

