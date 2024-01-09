Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,564,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $206,903,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,072,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,196,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $958,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $18,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. 1,581,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,062. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

