SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 2.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 54.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX opened at $247.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

