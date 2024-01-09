SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.50 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.39. The company has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

