SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,422 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $185.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.11. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $194.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.20.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

