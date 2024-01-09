SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric accounts for about 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.