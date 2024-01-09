SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 4.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

