SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,714 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after buying an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BAC opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

