SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 17.2% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $160.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.78. The firm has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

