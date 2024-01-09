SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 140,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 395,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 116,495 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 136,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,039,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 155,851 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSI opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

