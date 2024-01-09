SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,083,000 after acquiring an additional 321,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,155,000 after buying an additional 297,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,077,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $235.10 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

