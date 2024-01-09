SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,024 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 785,454 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,103,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,142,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.