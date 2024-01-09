SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,198,000.

Get DoubleLine Mortgage ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DMBS opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $50.59.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.