SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,884 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.