SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO grew its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $309.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.99. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $311.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

