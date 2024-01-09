SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,548 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

