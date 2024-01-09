Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Linde plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Linde in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $14.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.09. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $14.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.13 EPS.

Get Linde alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

Linde stock opened at $408.29 on Tuesday. Linde has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.