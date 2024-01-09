Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.63. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $147.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

