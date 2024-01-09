Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,476 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. 718,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,373. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

