Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $12.46

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $11.96. Semrush shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 82,776 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday.

Get Semrush alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEMR

Semrush Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $37,071.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,097,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,331,357.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 25,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $218,867.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,726,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $37,071.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,097,992 shares in the company, valued at $52,331,357.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,009,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,359. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Semrush by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Semrush by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 401,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 221.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 92.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 310,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,555,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after buying an additional 257,341 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.