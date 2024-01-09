Semrush’s (SEMR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

SEMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.99 and a beta of 1.57. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semrush will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $98,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $98,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,097,992 shares in the company, valued at $52,331,357.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,009,802 shares of company stock worth $10,514,359 over the last ninety days. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Semrush by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,457,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,943,000 after acquiring an additional 61,990 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,555,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after buying an additional 257,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 401,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Semrush by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

