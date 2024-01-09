Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VWO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. 2,061,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,789,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.