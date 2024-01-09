Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $47.44. 116,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,776. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $48.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.