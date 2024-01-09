Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,510,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,887,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,528,000 after purchasing an additional 173,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 214,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 326,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,192. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

