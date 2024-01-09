Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Purchases 1,537 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,351.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 763,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,736. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

