Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Purchases 39,312 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 18.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned approximately 0.65% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $72,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.