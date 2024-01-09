Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 3.9% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $156.25. The company had a trading volume of 195,509 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.89. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

