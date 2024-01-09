ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Sycomore Asset Management’s 6th Largest Position

Sycomore Asset Management cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 3.2% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $698.36. The company had a trading volume of 451,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $671.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $602.51. The stock has a market cap of $143.16 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $374.37 and a 1-year high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

