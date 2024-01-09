ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,742,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 26,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $699.69. The company had a trading volume of 414,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $671.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.37 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

