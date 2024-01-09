ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $696.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $671.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.19 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.