Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.68.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,783.20 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after buying an additional 748,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after buying an additional 168,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.