Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Neutral”

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $299.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

