Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.49% of Shift4 Payments worth $22,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 34.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,450.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,835. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

