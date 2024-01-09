Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.74

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$106.74 and last traded at C$106.74, with a volume of 958046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$103.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of C$128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.02.

In other news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,203,253.88. In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$86,175.38. Also, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,203,253.88. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,409. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.