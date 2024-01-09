Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 9.30. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $149.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Signature Bank by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

