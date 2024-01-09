Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $64.94 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 47,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 952,214 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,801,000 after buying an additional 381,648 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 944,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after buying an additional 365,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

